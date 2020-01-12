Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.