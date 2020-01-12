Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

