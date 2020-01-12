Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $104,513,000 after purchasing an additional 450,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

