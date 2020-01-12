Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $327.98 million and a P/E ratio of 33.67. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

