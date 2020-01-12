Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,476,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

