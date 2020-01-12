Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNGR. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 3.31. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.