Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Reduced by Analyst

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HubSpot in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

NYSE HUBS opened at $175.77 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,968. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 645.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.