Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €196.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €196.00 ($227.91) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €192.45 ($223.78).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €185.52 ($215.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.