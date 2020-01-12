Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €165.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.89 ($214.99).

ETR WDI opened at €110.90 ($128.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €111.16 and a 200 day moving average of €132.67. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

