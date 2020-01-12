Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €21.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.98 ($30.20).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €28.48 ($33.12) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.