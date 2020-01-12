UBS Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €10.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.24 ($15.39).

K&S stock opened at €10.47 ($12.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. K&S has a 12-month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

