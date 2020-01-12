UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

Shares of SAP opened at €123.76 ($143.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61. SAP has a twelve month low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.84.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

