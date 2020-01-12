Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.36 ($20.18).

LHA stock opened at €15.82 ($18.39) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

