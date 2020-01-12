Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €59.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €59.60 ($69.30) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.96 ($82.51).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €64.10 ($74.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.