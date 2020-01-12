UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €38.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.22 ($39.79).

Shares of DWS opened at €32.38 ($37.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.45 and its 200-day moving average is €29.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

