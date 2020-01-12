Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.50 ($36.63).

ETR DUE opened at €32.27 ($37.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

