Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.39 ($60.92).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €49.43 ($57.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.88. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

