Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.28 ($100.32).

Symrise stock opened at €90.04 ($104.70) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.33.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

