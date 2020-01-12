Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €70.30 ($81.74) and last traded at €70.14 ($81.56), with a volume of 177811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €68.92 ($80.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAH3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($85.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

About Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Porsche Automobil Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30
Porsche Automobil Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30
Citrix Systems Hits New 12-Month High at $114.81
Citrix Systems Hits New 12-Month High at $114.81
Dart Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00
Dart Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00
Core-Mark Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88
Core-Mark Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88
TransDigm Group Sets New 1-Year High at $599.36
TransDigm Group Sets New 1-Year High at $599.36
Mason Graphite Stock Price Up 16.1%
Mason Graphite Stock Price Up 16.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report