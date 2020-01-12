Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €70.30 ($81.74) and last traded at €70.14 ($81.56), with a volume of 177811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €68.92 ($80.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAH3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($85.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

