Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.81

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 49134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,790.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 154,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 91,767 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

