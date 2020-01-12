Dart Group (LON:DTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,803 ($23.72) and last traded at GBX 1,797 ($23.64), with a volume of 767033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,705 ($22.43).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,599.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dart Group PLC will post 9555.0001276 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Dart Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total value of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

