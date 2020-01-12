Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

