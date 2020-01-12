TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $599.36

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $599.36 and last traded at $597.75, with a volume of 1792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.42.

The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total value of $5,149,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,948 shares of company stock worth $59,102,047 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $5,245,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 72.2% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

