Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s stock price rose 16.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 872,922 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 516,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $48.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

