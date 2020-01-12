Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.97

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.97 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.97 ($1.87), with a volume of 127003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Porsche Automobil Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30
Porsche Automobil Hits New 12-Month High at $70.30
Citrix Systems Hits New 12-Month High at $114.81
Citrix Systems Hits New 12-Month High at $114.81
Dart Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00
Dart Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00
Core-Mark Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88
Core-Mark Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88
TransDigm Group Sets New 1-Year High at $599.36
TransDigm Group Sets New 1-Year High at $599.36
Mason Graphite Stock Price Up 16.1%
Mason Graphite Stock Price Up 16.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report