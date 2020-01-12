Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 143,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 46,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

In other news, Director Wesley Warthe-Anderson sold 74,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$27,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,470. Also, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 192,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43. Insiders have sold 148,100 shares of company stock worth $54,057 in the last ninety days.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

