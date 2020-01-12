Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, 858,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 301,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81.

About Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

