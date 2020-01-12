Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.40

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.40 and last traded at C$25.40, with a volume of 16808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.95%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

