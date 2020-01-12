Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.33

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.33 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 138020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 230.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

