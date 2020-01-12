Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.72

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 4392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.
LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.