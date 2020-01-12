Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.72

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 4392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

