Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 7%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.19, approximately 234,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 185,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $461.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

