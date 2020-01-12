Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,082.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,082 ($40.54) and last traded at GBX 3,062 ($40.28), with a volume of 10079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,056 ($40.20).

A number of analysts have commented on DPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,859.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.47.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

