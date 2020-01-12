ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.70

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.70 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 211.40 ($2.78), with a volume of 219908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.40 ($2.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.25) target price (down from GBX 174 ($2.29)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.18 ($2.63).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.