Moelis Australia (ASX:MOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.44

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$5.44 ($3.86) and last traded at A$5.41 ($3.84), with a volume of 70486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.14 ($3.65).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.17. The company has a market cap of $842.02 million and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In related news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of Moelis Australia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd.

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

