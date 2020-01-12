Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Veru stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $262.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

