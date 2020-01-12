Short Interest in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Increases By 24.8%

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermillion during the third quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermillion during the second quarter worth $278,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermillion during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermillion by 145.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,152 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermillion alerts:

NASDAQ:VRML opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Vermillion has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 353.32% and a negative return on equity of 163.08%.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.