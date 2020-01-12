Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Federal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.