Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 462.87% and a negative net margin of 694.31%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

