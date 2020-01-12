Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Drops By 23.4%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.