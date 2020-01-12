Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

WVE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

