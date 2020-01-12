Short Interest in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Decreases By 38.4%

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 957,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $51,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 319,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $124.78.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.