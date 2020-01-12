Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AAVVF. TD Securities downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

AAVVF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.17. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

