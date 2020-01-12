Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE SID opened at $3.44 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 446,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,597,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

