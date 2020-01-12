Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
NYSE SID opened at $3.44 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 446,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,597,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
