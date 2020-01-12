FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122.80 ($1.62).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 23,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have bought 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,064 in the last ninety days.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

