Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declines By 17.1%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.