R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

RCM stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

