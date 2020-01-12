SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SWI stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

