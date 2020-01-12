Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 568,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

