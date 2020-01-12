Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $577,800.00. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,300 shares of company stock worth $14,250,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

