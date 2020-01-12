Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.75 ($19.87).

FDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.26. The company has a market cap of $483.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.75. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 740 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

